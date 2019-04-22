JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rahul Gandhi's credibility has taken a beating, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Odisha: BJD's Pradeep Maharathy arrested
Business Standard

'Disowned' BJP MP Udit Raj tweets his disappointment

ANI  |  Politics 

MP Udit Raj on Monday took to Twitter to express his disappointment at not receiving a party ticket to field elections, a day after the BJP announced its candidates for four parliamentary seats in Delhi.

"Amit Shah ji, I have been trying to talk to you many times. I have sent an SMS to you. I also tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manoj Tiwari is saying that I will get the ticket. I tried to speak to Nirmala Sitharaman as well. I have requested Arun Jaitely," Raj tweeted.

"I merged my party, my supporters are restless about my ticket. My name has not been announced from North West Delhi. My supporters have asked me to wait till 4 pm today," he further tweeted.

"At the end, I expect the BJP that they will not cheat dalits," he said in another tweet.

On Sunday, the BJP announced its candidates for four parliamentary seats of Delhi.

The party has fielded Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

In 2014, Raj had defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rakhi Birla by over one lakh votes in North West Delhi

BJP is yet to announce candidates for Parliamentary seats of North West Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU