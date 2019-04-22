JUST IN
Business Standard

Odisha: BJD's Pradeep Maharathy arrested

ANI  |  Politics 

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from Pipili Assembly constituency Pradeep Maharathy has been arrested by the police in connection with an attack on election flying squad at his residential premise on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the officials had gone to raid Maharathy's place in Pipili area.

Polls in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha are staggered in four phases.

The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:45 IST

