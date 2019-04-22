Odisha: BJD's Pradeep Maharathy arrested

candidate from Assembly constituency has been arrested by the police in connection with an attack on election flying squad at his residential premise on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the officials had gone to raid Maharathy's place in area.

Polls in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 Assembly seats in are staggered in four phases.

The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)