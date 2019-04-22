Kaliachak is fake currency corridor of India: CPI (M) Gen Secy Ambar Mitra

has always been the entry gate of fake currency in and the situation has remained constant even after demonetisation, said here on Monday.

" is the corridor through which fake currency enters During demonetisation sufficient fake notes of rupees two thousand reached people. became infamous because of this business," said Mitra.

Mitra further stated, "the present state government has completely failed to crack down on this infamous trade which puts many innocent behind bars whereas the main wrongdoers roam around without any fear. Unemployment is also one of the primary reasons."

As per reports, recently on April 19, fake currency amounting to rupees 2.5 lakh was seized in Kolkata from Sahabul Sheikh, 30, a resident of district.

district of has been for ages notorious for counterfeit currency. Even NDA government's measure to free from fake currency through demonetisation in 2016 failed to curb the thriving business.

With border in close proximity and Kolkata within 300 kilometres from the district, slipping off Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) becomes less time consuming and easy.

On being asked the route taken by smugglers for of currency, a resident of town, Sushanto Das, said, "Malda has the best connectivity as far as Railway is concerned. One can go to any state be it Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Delhi, or others."

sources told ANI that out of 17 authentic features in a currency note, close to 10 features have been replicated in the FICN meticulously.

However, the sitting of Malda South and veteran Abu Haseem Khan Choudhury, denied accusations of flourishing counterfeit trade.

"Kaliachak is very close to Bangladesh, earlier it was the passage however now it has slowed down," he said.

held polling in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections and will continue to hold polling in the remaining five phases as well. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)