Did not have any prior knowledge of attacks: US envoy to Sri Lanka

United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz on Tuesday said that Washington did not provide any advance intelligence regarding imminent attack prior to Easter Sunday attacks.
"We had no prior knowledge of these attacks.," Teplitz told CNN.
Teplitz clarification came two days after, a minister in Sri Lanka government, Harsha de Silva, had said that the US and India warned of imminent attacks before the Easter bombings, in which at least 310 people were killed.
When Teplitz was specifically asked about de Silva's claim, he responded, "Well, I cannot speak for others. I do not know what other sources of information the government of Sri Lanka might have had. I can just tell you that we had no prior knowledge."
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government have admitted that it failed to act on multiple warnings before the deadly attacks.
The ISIS on Tuesday claimed the responsibility of the eight explosions in Sri Lanka's high-end churches and hotels. However, there is no direct evidence to substantiate the IS' claims.
The government has arrested 40 people in connection with the attacks.
