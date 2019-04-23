Imran Khan openly confessed that Pakistan is epicentre of terrorism: Altaf Hussain

(MQM) said his apprehensions have once again been proved right as openly confessed that is an epicentre of terrorism.

Hussain went on to say that in the past, Khan said terrorists had used his country's soil to carry out attacks in

Commenting on Khan's statement, Hussain said in a message that the and international bodies must take serious note of Khan's acceptance of Pakistan's involvement in breeding terrorism on its soil.

As per Dawn, Khan, while addressing a joint presser with Iranian at the end of his two-day trip to Tehran, had said, "I know has suffered from terrorism (perpetrated) by groups operating from We (need to) have trust in each other that both countries will not allow any terrorist activity from their soil. We hope this will build confidence between us".

