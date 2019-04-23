Imran Khan openly confessed that Pakistan is epicentre of terrorism: Altaf Hussain

-
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain said his apprehensions have once again been proved right as Prime Minister Imran Khan openly confessed that Pakistan is an epicentre of terrorism.
Hussain went on to say that in the past, Khan said terrorists had used his country's soil to carry out attacks in Iran.
Commenting on Khan's statement, Hussain said in a Twitter message that the United Nations and international bodies must take serious note of Khan's acceptance of Pakistan's involvement in breeding terrorism on its soil.
As per Dawn, Khan, while addressing a joint presser with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the end of his two-day trip to Tehran, had said, "I know Iran has suffered from terrorism (perpetrated) by groups operating from Pakistan. We (need to) have trust in each other that both countries will not allow any terrorist activity from their soil. We hope this will build confidence between us".
