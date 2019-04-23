Landslide hits jade mining area in Myanmar, over 50 missing

Over 50 people are reportedly missing after a landslide hit a jade mining area here on Tuesday.
Hpakant Township official Kyaw Swa Aung said a mud-filter pond, situated in an old mining site, collapsed yesterday at around 11:30 pm (local time) near Maw Wun kalay village.
"As a result, a total of 54 staff from two private companies -- most of them assigned to guard the nearby mining sites -- went missing," Anadolu Agency quoted Kyaw, as saying.
Three bodies have been recovered from the site and a search operation is underway, the official said.
Hpakant area is the hub of Myanmar's jade mining industry and is known for producing some of the best-quality jade in the world, the news agency said.
