Initial probe shows Sri Lanka blasts were 'retaliation for Christchurch': Deputy Defence Minister

An initial probe into the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows that it was "retaliation for Christchurch" terror attacks in New Zealand, said the country's Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene on Tuesday.
"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," Al-Jazeera quoted Wijewardene as saying.
On March 15, about 50 people were killed in the twin terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch.
Wijewardene also told the Sri Lankan Parliament that the death toll has climbed to 321 people, including 38 foreigners.
On April 21, eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday.
Sri Lanka is in a state of emergency in the aftermath of the bombings. All schools have been shut down till Wednesday, as the authorities continue their search and rescue operations.
