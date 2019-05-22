Diego Costa suffers ankle sprain

Atletico striker faced a 'high grade sprain' to his left ankle during his club's 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday.

However, the 30-year old got a sense of relief after a test confirmed that there is no bone damage.

" suffered a high grade sprain to the left ankle during Tuesday's game against Beitar Jerusalem," clubs official website said in a statement.

"The striker underwent radiological tests at a that ruled out bone damage. Once the team returns to Madrid, further tests are to be carried out to assess the ligament damage," it added.

The match was Costa's first since April 6. However, his comeback lasted just 28 minutes after which he left the field because of ankle sprain.

So far, Costa has struggled a lot in this season, in addition to which he got an eight-match ban for insulting a referee, after which he was forced to miss out final seven games.

Atletico will now face in on July 24.

