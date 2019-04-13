Digvijay will be committing 'suicide' if he files nomination from Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that it will be "deliberate suicide" on the part of Digvijay Singh if the latter files his nomination from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency.
"If he files his nomination from Bhopal, he would be committing suicide deliberately," Vijayvargiya said, alleging that Chief Minister Kamal Nath has "trapped" Digvijay into filing the nomination.
Previously, Vijayvargiya had expressed his desire to contest from Bhopal. "I am all ready to contest against Digvijaya if my party allows me. It will be fun to fight against him on the Bhopal seat. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have trapped Digvijaya by selecting him for the Bhopal seat," he told media personnel.
Exuding confidence of a BJP win, Vijayvargiya said: "BJP will win the elections in Madhya Pradesh irrespective of who is contesting against them in the state."
He also confirmed claims that the eight-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore, Sumitra Mahajan was denied the ticket by the BJP as she was more than 75 years old. "Our party has a policy that we do not give the ticket to anyone above the age of 75. She was also fine with the decision taken by the party fold," Viayvargiya said.
In Madhya Pradesh, polling takes place in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Indore parliamentary constituency will vote on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
