Delhi Police bust gang of ATM robbers, arrest one

on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of automated machine (ATM) robbers.

"We have arrested a member of the gang, which was active in the capital region," said police.

The arrested person has been identified as Sohrab, a resident of district in

Police said that Sohrab, who was arrested on Friday, along with his associates Shahid, Alijaan, Nambardar, Azruddin, and used to break ATMs with the help of a and take out the cash.

They once used a Scorpio car and a thick rope to drag an entire

"Within two months, his gang looted several ATMs in parts of Sonipat, Badli, Kalanaur, and Charkhi Dadri. They also looted cash from ATMs in Dwarka's Sector 28, Fatehpur Beri and Nazafgarh areas," said police.

Police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh, one gas cylinder, one with a sheet cutting nozzle, two plastic gas pipes, and one wide long belt.

