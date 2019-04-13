UP sleuths uncover major GST fraud by DTH company

JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh Commercial Tax Department and Special Task Force (STF) unearthed a major Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud being allegedly carried out by a Direct-to-Home (DTH) company in the state.

During the joint-action conducted at various locations in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Pratapgarh, the sleuths came across a DTH company in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar which by allegedly carrying out an illegal transaction of Rs 72.7 crore to a fake company, filled its pocket with the tax credit of Rs 13.9 crore.

After the raid, the owner of the DTH company agreed to pay the taxes, confirmed the officials.

As much as 6 Terabyte (TB) of data was also recovered from the location, which is being investigated by the Commercial Tax Department.

Further investigation in this regard is underway.

