UP sleuths uncover major GST fraud by DTH company

Uttar Pradesh Commercial Department and (STF) unearthed a major (GST) fraud being allegedly carried out by a Direct-to-Home (DTH) company in the state.

During the joint-action conducted at various locations in Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh, the sleuths came across a company in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar which by allegedly carrying out an illegal transaction of Rs 72.7 crore to a fake company, filled its pocket with the credit of Rs 13.9 crore.

After the raid, the owner of the company agreed to pay the taxes, confirmed the officials.

As much as 6 Terabyte (TB) of data was also recovered from the location, which is being investigated by the Commercial Tax Department.

Further investigation in this regard is underway.

