PM Modi opposing NYAY shows his anti-poor mindset: Congress

In a scathing attack, on Saturday hit back at Narendra Modi's comments on the grand old party's Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, saying it reflected the latter's "anti-poor mindset".

"The is opposing NYAY scheme because he is anti-poor. Why the Prime Minister, who promised Rs 15 lakh and delivered none, is opposing the scheme which gives Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest families of This shows his anti-poor mindset," Surjewala told ANI.

Playing on the word NYAY, the Congress' ambitious poll promise for the poor, Modi earlier today said that who will give 'nyay' (justice) to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the that happened under the regime.

In the manifesto, the NYAY scheme has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest, if the party emerges victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to ask the Congress party that who will do the 'nyay' with the victims of 1984 riots? Who will do the 'nyay' with the governments of the great MGR (MG Ramachandran) ji which were dismissed by Congress just because of one family did not like those leaders? Who will do 'nyay' with the victims of gas tragedy, the first environmental disaster in That too happened under the Congress rule," Modi had said.

Referring to Congress poll campaign with the tag line 'Ab Hoga Nyay' (Now, there will be justice), Modi had claimed that the party in a way is admitting that it did injustice for 60 years.

"Congress and dishonesty are best friends but sometimes, by mistake, they end up speaking the truth. Now they are saying, 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. Even if they did not intend to, they have admitted that all they have done so far is 'an-nyay'. It means they agree that they did injustice to the nation for 60 long years," Modi said.

Attacking the for his remarks, Surjewala said, "In the past five years, many have been pushed below the poverty line because of the flawed policies of GST and demonetisation. Instead of lauding the (NYAY) scheme and saying it should be implemented bereft of political partisanship, he is saying something that is gravely anti-poor."

Congress had also attacked Modi for his criticism on the NYAY scheme.

Hitting out at Modi for questioning the source of funds to implement NYAY scheme, Rahul had recently taken a jibe at the Prime Minister saying the money for the proposal will come from pockets of 'Chowkidar' (watchman) and like Anil Ambani, and

"Whenever we talk about giving money to the poor people, says where will the money come from? I will tell you where the money will come from. It will come from the pockets of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, and 'Chowkidar'," he had said at a public rally in Gaya on April 9.

