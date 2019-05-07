Digvijaya hits back at Shivraj, asks if he bathes after campaigning for Pragya Thakur

Senior hit back at former on Monday as the war of words continues over the latter campaigning for BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal,

Chouhan, while addressing a rally here in March, had slammed Singh for questioning the outcome of the air strike carried out by the (IAF) in Balakot earlier this year.

"There is one person here who has been the of the state for ten years, I will not take his name otherwise I will have to take a bath. He insults soldiers, those who lost their lives and in order to oppose Modi he insults Bharat Mata, will you tolerate such people?" the BJP had said.

In a sharp retort to Chouhan's comment, Singh said, "These days, 'Mamaji' says he should not take Digvijaya Singh's name or else he would have to take a bath...Pragya Singh alleges that she was tortured because of me."

"When I was the Chief Minister, there was no case against Pragya Thakur... Later, she was sent to jail in connection with Sunil Joshi's murder. Even he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) sent her to jail two times. But after campaigning for her, does he not feel like bathing?" Digvijaya asked while addressing a rally here.

Polling in Bhopal, where Singh is pitted against Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur, will be held on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

