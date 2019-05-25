The Royals are all set for a State Banquet ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of Donald Trump's three-day official visit to the UK, the and the Royals are gearing up for the State Banquet on June 3.

The US will be visiting with the first lady, and will be welcomed at the on the first day of the visit. The will host a state lunch and invite the guests for a specially curated exhibition at the Picture Gallery, reports

Trump together with Andrew York, Duke of York will head to to lay a wreath at the grave of a warrior followed by a tour of the World Heritage site.

Later in the evening, and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will accompany the guests for a tea at Clarence House.

Day two of their visit will be more of a political affair as they will meet UK PM The Trumps will host dinner later in the night at Winfield House, US Ambassador's residence.

On their third day, the Trumps and the Royals will be visiting commemorations on the 75th

Harry, Duke of is expected to join for the lunch without wife Meghan Markle, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to their son Archie, on May 6.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of will grace her look with a Tiara. She was seen wearing a Tiara for the Queen's State Banquet in October when they welcomed and of the

Prince and joined the first state banquet in 2015 on the visit of Chinese However, the two have now become regular attendees.

The Royals will also be a part of the annual festivities held in the honour of Queen Elizabeth's birthday on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)