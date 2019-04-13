DMK releases list of 4 candidates for Assembly by-polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released a list of four candidates for the assembly by-polls in the state.

The party has fielded N Pazhanisamy from Sulur, Senthil Balaji from Aravakurichi, P Saravanan from Thiruparankundram and MC Shanmugaiya from constituency.

DMK had, on March 15, filed a petition in the (SC) claiming that the (EC) is holding by-polls in only 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and not in the three constituencies, namely- Ottapidaram, Tirupparankundrama, and Aravakurichi.

The by-polls of these three constituencies were being withheld in view of pending election petitions before the

In response to the petition, the top court had sought directions from the EC to notify by-polls and publish the schedule of elections in the three constituencies.

On April 9, EC announced that polling in Ottapidaram, Thiruparankundram, Aravakurichi, and Sulur will be held on May 19, and results will be declared on May 23.

In the 235-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 115 members followed by DMK 88 and eight, besides others.

As many as 21 seats are still vacant.

