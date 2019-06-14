Doctors strike: Calcutta HC seeks govt's response

The on Friday gave seven days time to government to respond to a PIL seeking declaration of the ongoing doctors strike across hospitals in the state as "illegal".

A division bench headed by T B Radhakrishnan heard the matter on Friday.

The PIL filed by Kunal Saha of People for Better Treatment also asked for details of the steps taken by the government on the safety of doctors and to end their agitation.

The court has asked the government what steps were being taken on their side to end the impasse saying it will have to put an end to the strike and find a solution.

Meanwhile, as many as 43 doctors submitted their resignation here on Friday amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors in

While 27 doctors of and Hospital in Darjeeling resigned over the violence against doctors in the state, a total of 16 doctors of and Hospital in also submitted their resignation.

Junior doctors in have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)