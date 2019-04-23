Google employees faced retaliation for walkout: Report

employees who organised a worldwide in November against sexual at the company are reportedly facing retaliation for their actions.

According to a Wired report, two employees Meredith Whittaker, the of Google's Open Research, and Claire Stapleton, a at YouTube, were told their roles would change 'dramatically' and that they will have to abandon their work on AI ethics in order to stay at the company.

Last year, in response to Google's mishandling of sexual claims by its employees against top-level executives at the company, more than 20,000 full-time workers and contractors walked off their jobs in protest.

