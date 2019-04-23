Google employees faced retaliation for walkout: Report

-
ALSO READ
Advisory to companies to set up sexual harassment committee
Google apologises for past handling of harassment, brings changes
Juvenile apprehended for cyber stalking
'Only 29 pc districts have local committees to address sexual harassment at workplace'
IWPC seeks inquiry by appropriate forums in cases of sexual harassment at workplace
-
Google employees who organised a worldwide walkout in November against sexual harassment at the company are reportedly facing retaliation for their actions.
According to a Wired report, two employees Meredith Whittaker, the head of Google's Open Research, and Claire Stapleton, a marketing manager at YouTube, were told their roles would change 'dramatically' and that they will have to abandon their work on AI ethics in order to stay at the company.
Last year, in response to Google's mishandling of sexual claims by its employees against top-level executives at the company, more than 20,000 full-time workers and contractors walked off their jobs in protest.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU