Don't understand 'unwarranted interest, negativity' about my citizenship: Akshay Kumar

Kumar on Friday said he do not understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship adding that he is a tax-payer in and intends to make the country 'stronger and stronger.'

"Really don't understand unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India," Kumar wrote on his handle.

He has been trolled lately due to his absence from the polling booths during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Mentioning that the citizenship issue concerning him is constantly dragged into needless controversy, Kumar wrote, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."

