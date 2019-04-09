Doxa's Business Centre launched in Hyderabad

Doxa Centre, having a wide presence in with three locations and spread across 50,000 sq. ft. with over 1000 seats, has entered the upscale office space market by opening the Doxa Hi-Tech City, located at Jyothi Pinnacle, Kondapura near to Hi-

The 25,000 sq. ft. "Grade-A" office space is in the heart of the district with ready to occupy and customised office spaces and more.

" with a very large IT presence made us look at this city favourably. The new office premise is by and large our biggest office space to date. We are offering space right from a single seat to a 100 seat with all the state-of-the-art features and amenities. We have left no stone unturned for our clients who demand the very best in office space," said, Amudhan Enian, MD, Centre.

Doxa Hi-Tech City, offers customized office space, private office space, co-working/shared workspace, virtual office and spacious meeting/conference rooms.

The amenities that are a standard feature at the office space is an in-house lounge space with a library, phone booth, collab/huddle space, interview rooms along with a fully equipped conference room.

"The idea for any company to opt for this flexible yet sustainable workspace that Doxa offers is the zero set up costs, no capital investment and ongoing hassles by eliminating the burden of on an immensely flexible canvas from ground level. Our innovative help companies stay productive with modern workspace and that best suit your business needs," he added.

Services offered

Doxa offers custom designed office space, private office space, co-working/shared workspace, virtual office, meeting/conference rooms with good interiors and world-class amenities. Lounge spaces have been given a fun makeover in recent times where staff can chill and recharge themselves.

Doxa premise boasts of phone booths, which offer quiet, private and confidential communication space thereby improving the productivity of open-concept offices. The interview rooms are fully equipped with high-speed and presentation facilities along with professional reception staff.

