Business Standard

DRDO chairman meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

The Minister was briefed about 'Make in India' initiatives in Defence and DRDO's contribution in this direction. Singh was also presented a model of the A-SAT missile.

DRDO is working in various areas of military technology which include aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, electronics, instrumentation engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulation, and life sciences. It is the premier organisation for Defence research in India.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:51 IST

