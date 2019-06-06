DRDO chairman meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
DRDO spends 25% of budget on R&D, says Chairman
ASAT test poses no threat to ISS: DRDO chief
Indigenous sensors will change defence applications: DRDO
Research in areas of fundamental science needed for any country to prosper: Reddy
DRDO Chairman honoured with Missile Systems Award by US-based AIAA
-
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.
The Minister was briefed about 'Make in India' initiatives in Defence and DRDO's contribution in this direction. Singh was also presented a model of the A-SAT missile.
DRDO is working in various areas of military technology which include aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, electronics, instrumentation engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulation, and life sciences. It is the premier organisation for Defence research in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU