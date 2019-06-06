Hindi is an option and not an imposition as per 3-language policy: TN BJP leader

BJP asserted on Thursday that Hindi will be an option and not an imposition according to the central government's three-language policy.

"Opposition leaders in the state are twisting the three-language policy. The central government has clarified that Hindi will be an option and not an imposition," she told reporters here.

Replying to questions, Soundararajan said, "It is a good thought that Tamil should be taught in other states also. I feel should have a three-language policy. I am not saying only Hindi but an optional third language. Learning a third language will give students better opportunities and improve their social skills."

On two students committing suicide in the state after the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared, she said, "I plead to the students not to take the extreme step. There is always a next time."

The BJP said, "Politicians in should not demoralise students. (DMK M K) is saying do away with NEET but how can that be done when there is a verdict on the issue."

She said, "Tamil Nadu has done fairly well and there is a ten per cent increase in the intake of students from the state. As a doctor, I personally support NEET."

Asked about the meeting of BJP leaders, she said, "We analysed the elections in the state. I plan to undertake a tour of all the zones to encourage party workers and execute our future strategy.

