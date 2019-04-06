SpiceJet aircraft damaged in turbulent weather

A 737-800 on Saturday was damaged after it encountered severe rain and turbulent weather.

The flight which was bound from Bagdogra to Chennai landed safely at its destination.

A said: " 737-800 encountered severe rain and turbulent weather enroute to Chennai where it landed safely".

The further informed that the passengers of the flight disembarked from the normally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)