SpiceJet aircraft damaged in turbulent weather

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Saturday was damaged after it encountered severe rain and turbulent weather.
The flight which was bound from Bagdogra to Chennai landed safely at its destination.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said: "SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft encountered severe rain and turbulent weather enroute to Chennai where it landed safely".
The spokesperson further informed that the passengers of the flight disembarked from the aircraft normally.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
