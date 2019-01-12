Verizon ready to roll out its own cloud gaming service to counter Netflix

had been quietly working on its own service which is now ready to hit the shore.

Gaming is already running in mode on Shield and will soon be up on the platform. The service will mark the US carrier's new move into the gaming industry and showcase its 5G for both in-home and on-the-go.

According to The Verge, the service can be played using a paired Xbox One Some of the games available in the mode currently includes Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Battlefield V, and Destiny 2.

However, the service needs refining as there is currently a lack of any kind of save option and players have to restart from the beginning. The initial test run is schedule to wrap up at the end of January.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)