A new can pave way for medical breakthrough by accurately identifying just by taking a look at a person's face.

The called DeepGestalt outperformed clinicians in identifying a range of syndromes in three trials, WRAL TechWire reported.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine, 8 percent of the population has with key genetic components and have recognizable facial features. The AI could identify syndromes based on the facial features of a person.

DeepGestalt was taught to identify possible by a using facial images of patients already diagnosed. The system did not identify if the person had a disorder, but identified possible which were already diagnosed, and demonstrated 91 percent accuracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)