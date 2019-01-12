JUST IN
This AI technology can identify genetic disorders just by looking at you

ANI  |  Boston [United States] 

A new artificial intelligence technology can pave way for medical breakthrough by accurately identifying rare genetic disorders just by taking a look at a person's face.

The technology called DeepGestalt outperformed clinicians in identifying a range of syndromes in three trials, WRAL TechWire reported.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine, 8 percent of the population has diseases with key genetic components and have recognizable facial features. The AI could identify syndromes based on the facial features of a person.

DeepGestalt was taught to identify possible disorders by a deep learning algorithm using facial images of patients already diagnosed. The system did not identify if the person had a disorder, but identified possible disorders which were already diagnosed, and demonstrated 91 percent accuracy.

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 13:20 IST

