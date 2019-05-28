Dwayne Johnson pens tribute on 'Memorial Day'

As the commemorated 'Memorial Day' on Monday, penned a heartfelt tribute to those who sacrificed their lives serving in the US armed forces.

is a federal holiday in the for remembering the people who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

'The Rock' shared a picture with his child on Instagram, where the two are seen watching a film. Along with the picture, he thanked the US armed forces for their

"Good way to close out our The freedoms & safety to enjoy these blessed moments in my life with my babies, that I hold close to my ." he wrote.

Johnson added, "I know don't come without a sacrifice and burden to endure. I'm forever grateful and honor all who gave their everything in service for the very blessings that we enjoy. Hope you had a blessed weekend with your families."

The Rock went on to write that this is the 57th time he is watching 'The Incredibles', "And got suckered into watching before bedtime for the 57th time."

Johnson is also awaiting the release of the ninth film from the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, 'Hobbs and Shaw' which is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 2.

