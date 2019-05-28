Siddhant Chaturvedi, Chris Hemsworth pose for a bright selfie

Siddhant and Chris in the same frame! One can't ask for a more visually appealing picture.

The 'Gully Boy' Siddhant is all set to lend his voice to Hemsworth's character in 'Men in Black: International', so a selfie of the two was in order.

Siddhant shared the picture on his account on Tuesday.

Dropping a subtle reference to Marvel film 'Thor', which stars in the pivotal role, he wrote in the caption, "Am I worthy?" He also added a thunder and hammer emoji to it.

Apart from Hemsworth, 'Men in Black: International' will also feature in the lead role. will dub Thompson's part in the Hindi version of the film.

Directed by F Gary Gray, the film also stars 'Taken' Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)