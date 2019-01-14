Dwayne Johnson reveals truth behind 'fabricated' interview

American accused a British tabloid publication for presenting fake interview, stating that the interview never happened.

'The Rock' star took to his handle to reveal the truth of publication which quoted the star as, "smacking down snowflakes," Variety reported.

Johnson shared a video on stating, "I can't believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something again, Earlier an interview dropped with me - apparently it was with me - where I was insulting and criticizing millennials,"

He further added, "The interview never took place," he stated. "Never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated, I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning."

In the article, he was written in the way that he was pictured as skeptical of "PC softies" and it was also stated that he "spoke out after a flood of stories hit the headlines,"

"So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation looking for a reason to be offended," the paper attributed to the 'Rampage' star.

Moreover, defending himself the 46-year-old star further said, "I've gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years and you know it's not a real DJ interview if I'm ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that's not me. That is not who I am and it's not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened."

The interview was published on Friday by and billed as exclusive on its front page. Later the story was removed from their by the publication.

Currently, the 'Baywatch' star is promoting his upcoming movie, action-flick Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)