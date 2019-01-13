KWK: Shahid Kapoor says his relationship status with B-Town is 'zilch'

Today's episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan' saw B-town's favourite brother duo and grace the couch.

Shahid seemed to be in a candid mood as he opened up about the equation he shares with his Bollywood colleagues, particularly his 'Padmaavat' co-stars Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Bhansali post the film.

During filming and post the release of the film, there were several reports about Shahid not getting along with Bhansali and during the shoot of the film. But none of them spoke about the issue, until now.

In the latest episode of the chat show, asked Shahid about the status, to which the 'Haider' replied, "It's really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on. Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of limelight. I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural."

"I had a great time during the film, and of course, there are many small things which happen when it's a multi star-cast film. And I wouldn't say that it was a smooth ride and we were all throwing love at each other. But looking back, I feel it's an amazing film in my filmography and I feel like it's great that I did it, it's all good," he continued.

KJo went onto ask Shahid about his current relationship status with Deepika, and Bhansali, the revealed that it doesn't exist with them and it is the same with the rest of the industry. Shahid also said that he looks forward to spending time with his kids and has not been able to bond with the celebrities.

"My relationship status with most of the industry is zilch. Honestly, Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such. I think it was more a professional thing. And it's not the status was different and it's changed in any manner. We connected when we were working and now we don't have any connection," Shahid said.

He also shared that he doesn't have a social life since he got married. "Ever since I got married, I have not had a social life... I don't know if it's not a good thing."

Shahid started 2018 with a bang with Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. In the film, he essayed the role of

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy' and is all set to hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

The sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including and Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, and daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun and Janhvi and and

