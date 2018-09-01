Rupee devaluation, international market responsible for fuel prices hike: Pradhan

Rise in in the international market and devaluation of the against the US Dollar, are two factors responsible for hike in fuel prices in the country, claimed for and on Saturday.

Pradhan told ANI that the Centre is concerned about the escalating prices of petrol and diesel across the nation.

"Such situation has arisen due to the rise in in the international market and devaluation of the against US Dollar. The is concerned about it," he said.

Fuel prices continued to rise on Saturday, with petrol and diesel prices touching a new record high in several metropolitan cities, including and

The price of petrol has been increased to Rs 78.68 per litre in Delhi, against Rs. 78.52 on Friday, while diesel is being retailed at Rs. 70.42 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 86.09 per litre (increased by Rs 0.16 per litre), while diesel spurted to a new high of Rs. 74.76 per litre (increased by Rs 0.22 per litre).

There has been a surge in fuel prices since August 16 after the rupee hit a record low of 71 against the US dollar. (ANI)

Pradhan today flagged off 10 Mobile LED Ujjwala Vans from at Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar. These Mobile LED Vans will move into interiors of Odisha state to disseminate awareness about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and safe practices of usage of LPG in a unique way.

These specially designed vehicles will work as mobile theater. These Mobile LED Vans will spread awareness about the safe practices of using domestic LPG as well act as moving center for collection of KYCs from prospective eligible consumers of LPG.

In last 28 months more than five corer Below Poverty Line (BPL) houses across have benefited from PMYU by getting LPG connection. In Odisha, 33 lakh PMUY connections have been released since its launch in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)