'Sugam Election Accessibility Observers' to help disabled caste vote

In a bid to help disabled people cast vote, the of India (ECI) on Saturday announced appointment of 'Sugam Election Accessibility Observers' who will help the differently-abled inside the polling booths.

Ahead of polls, OP Rawat further said that such persons are being identified so that facilities like wheelchair could be provided to them to reach the polling station.

"For the first time in the country, Sugam Election Accessibility Observers will be appointed by following the theme of accessible Persons with disabilities to be enrolled and their contribution in will be ensured," Rawat said.

The CEC further underscored that arrangements will be made for webcasting of polling in the Maoist affected areas of in the coming assembly

He said the webcasting facility will be provided at all those places where is available. This would help monitoring at all levels for the smooth conduct of elections.

To ensure safety and security of polling parties Rawat said arrangements would be made to deploy sufficient helicopters so that the entire polling parties can return with EVM machines after polling is over.

Meanwhile, reacting on the idea of ' One Election', the CEC said, "The has submitted its report recently. It is being discussed since 2015 and discussions on such topics should be carried out. It is a good thing."

Recently, the of India has supported the idea of holding simultaneous polls for all states along with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It has said that the required move will need an amendment to Article 172 of the Constitution.

On August 29, Rawat said 'One nation, one poll' is not possible until changes are made in the Constitution and law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)