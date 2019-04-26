Eat healthy and get fit with ProtoJar

A one of its kind food tech venture, ProtoJar has announced its commitment to food for consumers by its motto - food for life.

ProtoJar aims at providing easy access to for patrons, wherever and whenever they need through the user-friendly automated vending machine. The company has launched its first food cold vending machine at COCO BKC Petrol Pump, C-67, G-Block, Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Further, within the next 6 months, it plans to launch more than 50 machines across Mumbai, and Not just that, any building or commercial premise can request for these automated vending machine by paying a nominal rental fee.

"The concept of eating healthy is not new, however, what differentiates ProtoJar is that it adds convenience and accessibility to by investing in a network of healthy vending fridges. We believe in eliminating the challenges that exist in a place for eating healthy. Everyone has a right to nourishment, making it accessible and economical is what we strive to do at ProtoJar. All products are reasonably priced. We achieve that by having a direct tie-up with organic farms and farmers, thereby cutting down on middlemen margins. We want to enable our customers to be able to go on extended healthy diets pretty much like their counterparts in other developed countries do," said Shailendra Tripathi, Managing

ProtoJar delivers especially curated recipes designed by certified nutritionists and chefs. Packed with proteins, vitamins, antioxidants and fibres; one can also choose the desired amount of carbohydrate intake to suit their dietary requirement. The team of nutritionists are also available for consultation to better understand one's dietary needs.

ProtoJar is now available on Swiggy and Scootsy which means anyone in south from Colaba to Mahim and in BKC can order and enjoy their healthy fitness meals by ProtoJar.

