EC announces lifting of MCC following culmination of elections

Following the culmination of the seven-phase electoral exercise in the country, the (ECI) on Sunday announced the lifting of ' of conduct' with immediate effect.

" of conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect after results of Lok Sabha elections and Legislative assemblies in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim," the notification by read.

has conveyed the information to the cabinet secretary, secretaries of all states and union territories as well as their Electoral Officers.

of Conduct came into effect on April 10 after the announcement of the election schedule.

Polls were held from April 11 to May 19, and results were declared on May 23.

Narendra Modi-led BJP swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. Along with its allies, BJP secured 352 seats out of 542. Congress, on the other hand, managed to garner only 52 seats.

