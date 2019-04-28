EC banned me for my 'Bajrangbali' antidote given to check Cong's communal virus: Yogi Adityanath

-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) banned me from campaigning after I gave the antidote of 'Bajrangbali' to check the communal virus being spread by the Congress party, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.
"When I gave an antidote in the form of 'Bajrangbali' against the communal virus being spread by the Congress party and its allies, then the Election Commission (EC) banned me. I am surprised that if we say something, we are tagged as communal," said Adityanath, while addressing an election rally here.
"Those who speak in support of terrorism are considered as humans. Those who speak against terrorists are considered as communal. If we stand firm on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' we are dubbed as communal," he said.
Adityanath made some objectionable statements during an election rally at Meerut on April 9 following which the ECI on April 15 barred him campaigning for 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
EC said that Chief Minister Adityanath had accepted using - 'Hara virus' and 'Bajrangbali' in his speech.
Talking about the current political mood in the country, he said: "Wherever I went, the people are enthusiastic to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a second term. The voice of the country is - 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar."
He said that there is a strong "Modi wave" in the form of a storm in which the opposition parties including the Congress would be "blown away."
"The Congress party, the RJD and their grand alliance will be blown away in Modi's storm," said Adityanath.
The Congress party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar in alliance with each other.
Elections in Bihar were held in three phases and will continue to be held in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
