EC banned me for my 'Bajrangbali' antidote given to check Cong's communal virus: Yogi Adityanath

The of India (ECI) banned me from campaigning after I gave the antidote of 'Bajrangbali' to check the communal virus being spread by the party, said Uttar Pradesh here on Sunday.

"When I gave an antidote in the form of 'Bajrangbali' against the communal virus being spread by the party and its allies, then the (EC) banned me. I am surprised that if we say something, we are tagged as communal," said Adityanath, while addressing an election rally here.

"Those who speak in support of terrorism are considered as humans. Those who speak against terrorists are considered as communal. If we stand firm on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' we are dubbed as communal," he said.

Adityanath made some objectionable statements during an election rally at on April 9 following which the ECI on April 15 barred him campaigning for 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

EC said that Adityanath had accepted using - 'Hara virus' and 'Bajrangbali' in his speech.

Talking about the current political mood in the country, he said: "Wherever I went, the people are enthusiastic to give a second term. The voice of the country is - 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar."

He said that there is a strong "Modi wave" in the form of a storm in which the opposition parties including the would be "blown away."

"The Congress party, the and their grand alliance will be blown away in Modi's storm," said Adityanath.

The Congress party and the (RJD) are fighting the elections in in alliance with each other.

Elections in were held in three phases and will continue to be held in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)