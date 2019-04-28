Bengal will become another Kashmir if Mamata is not ousted: Kailash Vijayvargia

Mamata Banerjee's appeasement has helped terrorists to make a stronghold in West Bengal, said (BJP) on Sunday.

Vijayvargiya also asserted that if Banerjee is not ousted from Bengal then the state will become like

"The threat of IS coming to Bengal has taken us by surprise, all of this is happening because of Mamata's appeasement If is not removed from Bengal then the state will become like Jammu and Kashmir, it is due to her that the terrorists have got a stronghold in the border areas," said Vijayvargiya talking to reporters during a roadshow in Howrah.

IS had recently released a poster on a Telegram channel of the Islamic State stating that the terror organisation is planning to enter Bengal.

The security agencies are taking the threat issued by the terrorist organisation seriously after the eight coordinated bomb blasts which took place in on Easter

He also added that BJP's victory in 2019 elections was guaranteed.

"On May 23 when the results are out she will have to hide her face after facing a big defeat, BJP is winning again and there is no doubting that," he said.

