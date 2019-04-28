Pranay's honour killing : Three main accused including girl's father released on bail

Three accused persons in the Permulla honour killing case were released on on Sunday.

Maruti Rao, deceased Pranay's father-in- and the main accused in the case along with two others were released from the jail after granted them conditional

and his wife, Amrutha Varshini, were attacked by unidentified assailants on September 14, 2018, which subsequently led to Pranay's death.

Seven arrested in the case include (girl's father), (the man who allegedly killed Pranay), Sravan, (brother of Maruti Rao), (driver of Maruti Rao), Asghar Ali, and

According to the police, Amrutha and were in a relationship since they were in Class 9. When this came to Maruti Rao's notice, he warned the couple to end their relationship. But his warning went unheeded. In January 2018, the couple went to and got married. They returned to their native town of in Nalgonda.

Perturbed by the marriage of his daughter to a man belonging to a lower caste, allegedly conspired to kill Pranay.

In June last year, Rao first met and discussed the plan to allegedly kill Pranay, after which Bari and another accused, Asghar Ali, went to Nalgonda to finalise the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)