BJP manifesto likely to focus on 'development, nationalism and Hindutva', separate ministry for job creation

The BJP manifesto, which is expected to be released on April 8, is likely to focus on "development, nationalism and Hindutva", party sources said on Friday.

The party apparently considers April 8 auspicious.

"The manifesto which has been named as 'Shapath Patra' will not just include the promises but also the works done by the NDA government. The logic behind it is that the government has done a lot of work like Mudra, Ujjawala which was not even promised in 2014," the source added.

Sources claimed that the has fulfilled over 520 of the 550 promises made by the party in 2014.

Facing allegations from the Opposition over job crisis, BJP is expected to reveal the number of employment opportunities generated in the last five years while also promising a separate ministry for "employment generation".

The manifesto will also promise to double the farmer's income by 2022 which the has already been talking about.

Continuing with its "tough stance" on terrorism, the manifesto will include "zero-tolerance" policy on terrorism. The party will be giving the slogan of "Strong India, Capable India".

According to the party sources, keeping in view the core vote base of the party, the manifesto will include special corridors for Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. It will also promise as per the "wishes of people" after the decision of the and cleaning of several other rivers of the country other than Ganga. The party hopes that these measures will help it consolidate votes.

A large section of the party believes that BJP cannot afford to let go of "Hindutva".

The manifesto released on April 2 promised significant changes in the laws like quashing of the and amendment to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The manifesto reiterated the promise made by in an election rally about providing Rs 72,000 per year to the deprived.

