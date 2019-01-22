EC seeks FIR, probe into Syed Shuja's EVM tampering allegations

The (ECI) wrote to the on Tuesday requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by in on the possibility to tamper used by the poll body.

"Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the commission that allegedly one Mr claimed (at the event in London) that he was part of the EVM design team & he can hack the used in elections in India," the said in its letter.

Shuja, who is reportedly a cybersecurity expert, had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how machines (EVMs) used in elections could be tampered.

The EC, however, clarified that the cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures".

