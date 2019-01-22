Young people must strive to serve the less fortunate: Vice President Naidu

M Venkaiah on Tuesday stressed the need for serving "the less fortunate" and being "empathetic to needs and sufferings of fellow citizens."

"My vision is to build a strong, stable, unified, prosperous and inclusive India," said the

"Young students should learn to serve the less privileged and less fortunate. It is very important for the younger generation to be empathetic to sufferings and struggles of fellow citizens and to strive to do something meaningful for their betterment," said Naidu, while interacting with a group of students from here.

Expressing concern over the rising incidence lifestyle disease, urged the students, who were here in connection with 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, to be aware of the hidden dangers of modern lifestyle, comprising and physically dormant jobs.

He asked them to develop the habit of regular physical exercise, especially practicing Yoga and dedicate time for outdoor activities, to stay healthy.

said students and younger generation should respect nature and learn to live with nature. "You must keep it in mind that nature and culture together work for the betterment of humanity," he said.

Observing that unity in diversity is India's greatest strength, Naidu asked youngsters to study the history of this great country diligently and to learn to appreciate the uniqueness of Indian culture.

"They must be aware of our country's great culture and timeless traditions and work to fortify India's spirit," he said.

Unveiling his vision of building a strong, stable, unified, prosperous and inclusive India, the Vice President encouraged the citizens of this country to perform their duties with utmost sincerity, to the best of their capabilities.

Vice President Naidu said that was an inspiration to all mankind. Speaking of Gandhiji's deep sense of compassion and inclusiveness that defined his outlook, Naidu said that the Mahatma truly believed that cleansing our inner being of all evils was as important as cleansing our countries of servitude.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)