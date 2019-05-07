CBI court asks passport office to reply over passport suspension of Rajiv Saxena

-
A special CBI court on Tuesday asked the passport office to file a detailed reply on the suspension of the passport of Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turn-approver in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Saxena had filed a plea before the court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, while hearing the plea, asked the passport office to reply regarding the suspension of his passport and also asked Enforcement Directorate (ED) to clear its stand over the same.
Saxena moved the court seeking permission to travel Europe, United Kingdom and Dubai in the month of May over the grounds of medical treatment.
The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with an alleged scam in Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.
