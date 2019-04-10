LS polls: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

on Wednesday filed his nomination for the elections from the Gandhi bastion of in

was accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister and

For the second consecutive time, Rahul will contest against from The District Collector's office was decorated with flowers for Rahul's arrival.

Prior to filing his nomination accompanied by a throng of workers, held a road show here. He was accompanied by and her husband alongwith their children and

This comes after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in on April 4, a move that set off a controversy with the ruling BJP alleging he had done so because he was unsure of his win from

The filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta in Wayanad. He was accompanied by Vadra.

Polling will be held in Amethi on May 6 during the fifth phase of the election 2019 and in Wayanad on April 23, in the third phase of election. The votes will be counted on May 23.

