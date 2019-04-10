LS polls: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.
For the second consecutive time, Rahul will contest against Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi. The District Collector's office was decorated with flowers for Rahul's arrival.
Prior to filing his nomination accompanied by a throng of Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi held a road show here. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra alongwith their children Raihan and Miraya.
This comes after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on April 4, a move that set off a controversy with the ruling BJP alleging he had done so because he was unsure of his win from Amethi.
The Congress chief filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta in Wayanad. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Polling will be held in Amethi on May 6 during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 and in Wayanad on April 23, in the third phase of election. The votes will be counted on May 23.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will start from Thursday and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.
