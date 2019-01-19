ED attaches properties worth Rs 16.40 crore of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

The (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 16.40 crore belonging to controversial Islamic under the Act (PMLA).

According to the financial investigation agency, his properties were attached in and ED had initiated an investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 26, 2017, in Mumbai's special against and others.

" and M/s Harmony Media have been instrumental in the maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches. For such activities the accused was receiving funds from the as well as other unknown sources," said ED in a statement on Saturday.

According to the NIA charge sheet, deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians, and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi, and Barelwis, with the intention of outraging their religious feelings.

During the course of investigation, ED had made two provisional attachments totalling to Rs 34.09 crore.

Further investigations revealed that funds to the tune of Rs 49.20 crore were received in the non-resident external (NRE) of in from his accounts. The origin of these deposits was from unknown sources.

Investigation suggests that in order to disguise the origin of funds and real ownership of properties, the initial payment made from the account of Naik was refunded and diverted to the accounts of his wife, son, and niece and rerouted again for the purpose of making bookings in the name of family members rather than Naik.

This has been revealed from the money trail established by the ED. The total attachment as proceeds of crime, in this case, is Rs 50.49 crore including the present attachment. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Naik is facing probe both in and after two suspects in the terror attack at the in in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching. The two were staunch followers of Naik on and on the The terror attack had left 22 people dead.

The 52-year-old currently holds a permanent residence status in Malaysia, which was confirmed last year by then-Malaysian

