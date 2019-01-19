BJP will take note of Shatrughan Sinha's presence at United India Rally

The BJP on Saturday made clear its unhappiness over the presence of its at an Opposition rally organised by the in and indicated that action could be taken against him for this.

"The BJP will take cognizance of it... I am sure the party will definitely take cognizance," told reporters at a briefing when asked to comment on Sinha's presence at the rally.

"He (Sinha) calls himself BJP but also positions himself at the rally of Mamata banerjee," Rudy said.

Attacking the actor-turned-politician, said, "Some people are intelligent in a different way. They want to carry the stamp of BJP for the facilities that come as an They make it a point to be present (in Parliament) when a is issued (for mandatory attendance) so that they don't lose their membership. But, at the same time, they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave."

Rudy also went on to add that, "sometimes, when a person loses his relevance, it is wondered whether any action (against him) is necessary at all."

Slamming the rally, Rudy said, "It is called the 'United India Rally' but in reality a divided leadership, it is a summit of conflict. That stage is a collection of principle-less people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)