ED attaches properties worth Rs 89.68 lakh of Pawan Kumar Bansal's nephew

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering law prevails over Bankruptcy Act, insolvency code: HC
Ko. Si. Mani's son sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment
PMLA court convicts 5 in narcotics-related money laundering case
Delhi High Court dismisses MP Jairam Ramesh's PIL against amendments in PMLA through Money Bills
Jairam Ramesh moves HC challenging amendments in PMLA through Money Bills
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached Rs 89.68 lakh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money laundering case involving nephew of Congress leader and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Bansal is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU