ED attaches properties worth Rs 89.68 lakh of Pawan Kumar Bansal's nephew

ANI  |  General News 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached Rs 89.68 lakh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money laundering case involving nephew of Congress leader and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Bansal is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 15:37 IST

