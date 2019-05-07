Talk with respect while you talk about poor: Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

Pickiing on Narendar Modi's criticism of the UPA government's MNREGA scheme, on Tuesday asked to show respect while talking about the poor.

" Narendra Modi, you have insulted MNREGA. You said in Parliament that made people dig holes while the scheme provided employment to lakhs and crore of people. You should pay respect while you talk about poor and don't disrespect them," he said addressing an election rally here.

He was referring to Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme, the flagship programme of UPA which he alleged was 'ignored' by the NDA government at the centre.

He alleged that Prime Minister has given 5 lakh 55 thousand crores to 15 influential persons which he 'looted' from people pocket by 'imposing demonetization'.

"Put your hand in your pockets, take out your wallet and you will come to know that has taken your money. Tribal brothers and sisters, see your 'jungle', 'Jal' and ''Zameen', Narendra Modi has given your 'jungle', 'Jal' and ''Zameen' to Anil Ambani," Gandhi told the people.

He also alleged that none of the BJP government has ever returned land procured by the industrialist from the tribals even after the industry was not set up. On the contrary, Gandhi said the government in had returned the land to the tribals that was acquired by the when BJP was in power in the state.

"In Chhattisgarh, acquired the land of Tribal, it was given to the BJP. In 5 years they failed to establish any factory or industry there. Congress decided to return the land and returned it back to the Tribal of Bastar," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)