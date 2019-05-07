Delhi court quashes FIR against Somnath Bharti in domestic violence case

A on Tuesday quashed an FIR against MLA in a domestic violence case filed by his wife

The Court accepted Somnath Bharti's plea to clear the criminal case after noting that and his wife are living happily together. The court also said that the woman has no objection if is cleared of the charges.

Mitra had on June 10, 2015, filed a complaint against Bharti with following which an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015.

The MLA from faces allegations of trying to kill his wife and endangering the life of an unborn child which his wife was carrying by unleashing his dog on her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)