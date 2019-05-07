Delhi court quashes FIR against Somnath Bharti in domestic violence case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court charges Somnath Bharti of harassment, criminal intimidation in domestic violence case
Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP's Somnath Bharti
BJP to raise issue of Somnath Bharti abusing woman scribe in special session of Delhi Assembly
Delhi court summons Somnath Bharti as accused in defamation plea by woman journalist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal comes under fire from AAP for tweet rebuking Somnath Bharti
-
A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed an FIR against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Lipika Mitra.
The Court accepted Somnath Bharti's plea to clear the criminal case after noting that Bharti and his wife are living happily together. The court also said that the woman has no objection if Bharti is cleared of the charges.
Mitra had on June 10, 2015, filed a complaint against Bharti with Delhi Commission for Women following which an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015.
The AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly faces allegations of trying to kill his wife and endangering the life of an unborn child which his wife was carrying by unleashing his dog on her.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU