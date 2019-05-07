JUST IN
SC adjourns till tomorrow hearing in 2017 SSC paper leak case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the 2017 SSC paper leak case till tomorrow as Prashant Bhushan, the lawyer for the petitioner, was absent.

The matter had come up before a bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and N V Ramana.

The examination papers of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) held last year were allegedly leaked, leading to huge protests.

The apex court had last month asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the case

On March 14 last year, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the test.

The Staff Selection Commission had on February 24 last year issued a notice saying that due to "technical reasons", the exams held on February 21 would be re-conducted on March 9.

