ED files prosecution complaint against LeT's Shabir Ahmad Lone

The on Saturday filed prosecution complaint in a Delhi court against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shabir Ahmad Lone for alleged

The complaint against Lone, who is already serving a jail term in another case, was filed before the Special CBI under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act (PMLA), 2002.

Lone was arrested from Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi in 2002 by which had claimed to have recovered a 9-mm pistol along with seven live rounds, foreign and Indian currency along with other incriminating materials.

During a subsequent raid at a guest house in area of the capital where the accused was staying, the had claimed to have recovered one AK-47 rifle, two rounds of ammunition, four hand grenades and Rs. 1 Lakh cash.

During the course of investigation, the (ED) attached foreign currency recovered from Lone’s possession which was meant for the purpose of terrorist activities in under section 5(1) of Prevention of Act, 2002.

Investigation by Delhi Police's Special Cell had shown the involvement of the accused in hatching criminal conspiracy with other LeT Militants in order to wage war against the nation and also to carry out terrorist and disruptive activities in

filed charge sheet against Lone in the case under section 121, 121-A, 122, 123 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 17, 18, 20, 21 & 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 4 & Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

