Edmilson feels it's not ideal to make Neymar Brazil's captain

Former Brazil defender Edmilson opined that Neymar should not be given the leadership role for the Copa America as they have 'several alternatives'.
"It's a squad list where there are people with experience and who were already captains. In my opinion, this is not the ideal time to deliver the armband to Neymar, but the final decision is with Tite (coach)," Goal.com quoted Edmilson, as saying.
"The list has once again been the subject of debate, the diversity of players is good and we have several alternatives in each position," he added.
Neymar attracted a lot of criticism during the World Cup last year because of his theatrics on the pitch. Also, Brazil faced a quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium in the premier tournament.
Brazil, who are hosting Copa America, announced the squad that is going into the tournament and players like Marcelo Vinicius Junior and Alex Telles did not find a spot in the squad.
Edmilson admits that Tite must be feeling pressure keeping in mind that Brazil is hosting the Copa America.
"It is clear that Tite feels the pressure of having to win this Copa America at home, these have been chosen by the coach to get the title," he said.
Brazil will face Bolivia in the opening match Copa America on June 15.
