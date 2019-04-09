Elections just 36 hours away, these are last moments of evil rule: Jaganmohan Reddy

Jaganmohan on Tuesday in a veiled attack at the government said that the elections are going to be held in 36 hours and these are the last moments of this evil rule.

Addressing a gathering here, said, "You saw all the conspiracies and betrayals in these five years. You can also see what is doing in these final hours. They are trying to buy votes for Rs 3,000. They are sending money bags to every nook and corner of the city. So we have to go to every household and expose them."

Emphasizing on why he and his party did not ally with anyone, said, "I only believe in God and the public. I was aware of Narendra Modi wave in 2014, even before the polls. But I did not ally. Today, when we are coming to power and Modi's glamour is down, why should I ally with him?"

Reddy also stated that he does not have any objection as to who will become the Prime Minister, but he will only support the one who approves the special status for

Elections to the 175-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

