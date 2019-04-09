Congress releases list of star campaigners for Rajasthan

The party released the list of its star campaigners for the elections in here on Tuesday.

Apart from and (UPA) Sonia Gandhi, will also campaign in for 25 Lok-Sabha seats.

The Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also on the list of the party's star campaigners.

Minister Amarinder Singh, Minister and of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel are also going to campaign for the party.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and are also among the party's star campaigners.

A new entrant to the party, Shatrughan Sinha's name is also listed as one of the star campaigners of the party.

chief and have also been entrusted with the responsibility of campaigning for the party.

Elections in are scheduled to be conducted on April 29. Results of the elections will come out on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)